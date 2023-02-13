ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Samson Traub changed his plea Monday in the killing of Carlos Montoya in 2020. Traub, 22, pleaded “no contest” to beating Montoya to death at a gas station on Jefferson.
Story continues below:
Traub made the same plea to a charge of armed robbery. He faces up to six years in prison.
The fight between Traub and the victim is believed to have started over a stolen bottle of alcohol Traub reportedly sold to Montoya. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.