MORA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The 20-year-old accused of murdering his brother in Mora now has more charges on his plate. New Mexico State Police took Jacob Alcon into custody after he allegedly shot and killed his 25-year-old brother, Jerome, on Tuesday, Mar. 28. Alcon is now charged with breaking into Mora High School one week before the shooting.

Alcon allegedly entered the school through an unlocked window on Tuesday, Mar. 21. He allegedly took knives and e-cigarettes from the principal’s office before ransacking and damaging rooms throughout the school.

According to officers, when Alcon was arrested, he was in the same jacket he wore during the alleged school break-in, as well as a shoplifting incident at Allsup’s.