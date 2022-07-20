ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jurors have now heard from twenty different witnesses in the trial of Fabian Gonzales, and the prosecution is expected to introduce more Wednesday. The 21st witness is expected to take the stand in the sixth day of proceedings this morning.

Victoria was killed on August 23, 2016. Prosecutors allege the 10-year-old girl was strangled to death by an unknown man. Victoria’s mother’s boyfriend, Fabian Gonzales, and his cousin, Jessica Kelley, are then said to have attempted to conceal Victoria’s death by dismembering her body.

The defense argues that Fabian had nothing to do with Victoria’s death. It’s accusing Jessica Kelley of being the sole person responsible for killing and dismembering Victoria.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, several neighbors shared stories describing their memories of Fabian Gonzales’ sudden appearance in Michelle Martens life. Gonzales, who met Martens on a dating website, had only been dating Martens for around a month before Victoria was killed. Neighbors also spoke of the chaotic night that Gonzales and Martens ran out of the apartment where Jessica Kelley and Victoria’s body remained.

Gonzales and Martens ran to a neighboring apartment building before police arrived. One neighbor called police as Gonzales described “someone” was “after them.” Another neighbor asked about Michelle’s kids. Describing her last interactions with Michelle Martens before police got there, neighbor Charlene Benavidez said Martens “wouldn’t say anything” when asked where her kids were.

“She didn’t have any reaction, she kind of looked like she looked right through me,” Benavidez said. “I almost went downstairs to go to Michelle’s apartment, but my daughter stopped me, because I was so worried about the kids.”

2nd Judicial District Court Judge Cindy Leos is overseeing the trial. Defense attorneys Stephen Aarons and Hugh Dangler are representing Gonzales in the case. The prosecution is being lead by Greer Staley and James Grayson, both of whom are deputy district attorneys with the Bernalillo County DA’s Office.