ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police are investigating the shooting deaths of two teenage boys that happened Saturday afternoon. Police say the boys, 15-year-old Cameron Luna and 16-year-old Jorge Armendariz, were shot at Cahoon Park between the tennis and basketball courts off Riverside Drive around 5:00 p.m.

According to a Roswell police press release, investigators say the two boys were in a parked car when another car arrived. Multiple people got out of the second car and at least two people shot at Luna and Armendariz. Police found one of the teens was found inside the vehicle and another was on the ground nearby.

Police believe the teens were at the park to purchase a gun. If anyone has any information regarding this case, they are asked to call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770.