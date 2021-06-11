2 teens arrested in connection to string of violent crimes

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has arrested two teens suspected of multiple shootings and aggravated assault cases. Dominic Drake, 15, and 16-year-old Badr El Badri are facing charges for a drive-by shooting near Cerrillos and Jaguar Drive earlier this month. No one was hurt in that shooting.

Police say the two teens are tied to multiple shootings and assaults over the past three weeks and more charges are coming. Police arrested them both Friday. Santa Fe Police say both teens were transported to the Santa Fe County Detention Facility and will be transported to the San Juan Juvenile Detention Center in Farmington.