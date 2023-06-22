CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department announced Thursday that two teens have been arrested in connection to a shooting. On Wednesday afternoon, officers responded to several calls of gunshots and when they arrived on scene, they found a 15-year-old male who had been shot in the arm. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While investigating the area, police found persons of interest and arrested two of them. The teenagers, who are 16 and 17-year-olds, are facing several charges relating to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921 or Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000. Anonymous tips can also be left using the Clovis Police Tip411 App as well.