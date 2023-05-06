ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have arrested two teens they say shot at police Friday afternoon. Officers were sent out just before 1:00 p.m. after a ShotSpotter activation on Central near Old Coors.

While being flagged down by witnesses, officers reported seeing two people matching the description of the suspects running. That’s when officers say the two shot at them, hitting their vehicle as they were getting out.

Recently obtained police video shows one of the teens hiding in a backyard behind a fence before giving himself up. The other teen managed to make it back to his home but was also arrested.

The two were charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer and shooting at or from a motor vehicle, among other charges.