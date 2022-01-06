2 suspects in June 2020 Albuquerque murder arrested in Utah

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people have been arrested in Utah for an Albuquerque murder. Breon Lamont Kindred, 28, is accused of shooting Lavon King over an alleged stolen bike in 2020. They say Kindred spotted King on the bike along Pennsylvania near Zuni and shot him.

Kindred took off with the bike and police say they later found it in Kindred’s apartment. A woman was also arrested for helping Kindred after the murder.

