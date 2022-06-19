SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police have arrested one person and are looking for another allegedly involved in the shooting of an elderly woman Saturday morning. Patrick Marquez, 18, was arrested for conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say a 70-year-old woman was hit in the leg Saturday morning during the shooting. They have also charged 18-year-old Santos Ben Atencio with aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon and shooting from a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information on the location of Atencio is asked to call Santa Fe police.