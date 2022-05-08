ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating what led to two people being taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police arrived early Sunday at the area of Chico and Pennsylvania roads NE.

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot. The victims are currently being evaluated for their injuries at a nearby hospital. The APD Violent Crimes Unit has been dispatched to investigate.

This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.