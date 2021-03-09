2 remaining suspects arrested in connection to shooting death of 11-year-old

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office reports that the department along with New Mexico State Police and U.S. Marshals located and arrested Erik Carillo-Garcia and Santos Mateo Garcia late Monday night. The men along with Alexandria Tabora are suspects in the fatal shooting of 11-year-old Joseph Hobbs on Saturday, March 6.

Authorities say Carillo-Garcia and Garcia were taken into custody without incident after being located in the Las Maravillas subdivision of Los Lunas. A search warrant was executed at the home where they were found and VCSO reports that several firearms have been recovered.

The suspects were transported to the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office where they were interviewed and processed. Both were booked into the Valencia County Detention Center just after midnight.

Tabora, who is also the mother of Garcia, was arrested on Sunday evening. Authorities say an initial investigation into the shooting revealed Garcia, Carillo-Garcia, and Tabora were present at the time of the shooting and fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. All three suspects are from the Monterey Park District of Los Lunas where the shooting occurred.

According to VCSO, an autopsy of 11-year-old Hobbs was also completed on Monday and the Office of the Medical Investigator’s report shows that he received a gunshot wound to the neck. Authorities say Hobbs was shot in front of his mother and a sibling and that the boy was not the intended target. The child has since been released back to his family through the assistance of a funeral service.