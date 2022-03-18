ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested two women on Thursday in a Target parking lot driving a stolen vehicle. Police arrested 29-year-old Tasmine Moser of Socorro and Shyler Bailey, also 29, of Magdalena after a search of the license plate on the black Nissan truck they were driving came back as stolen.

According to a criminal complaint, police started following the truck in the area of Dallas St. and Copper Ave NE until it stopped in a parking space at the Target at 2120 Louisiana Blvd. Both Moser and Bailey left the vehicle.

The complaint states police then put a tire deflation device under one of the truck’s tires. When Moser and Bailey came back and started up the vehicle, their tires were deflated and they got out to inspect the damage. That’s when, the complaint says, police arrested both women.

When police searched the VIN of the truck, it came back as stolen out of Socorro. In separate interviews with police, both Moser and Bailey claimed the truck was borrowed from a neighbor but had not been returned. The complaint states when Bailey was asked why the truck hadn’t been returned, she said she was “busy with life.”

During their investigation, detectives found meth on the key chain of the keys for the truck and Moser told police it was hers.

Officials say APD auto theft units ran into APD robbery detectives in the area who were looking for Bailey and Moser regarding an armed robbery back in December. The auto theft officers told them that the two had just been arrested 20 minutes prior on the stolen vehicle charge.

On December 11, 2021, APD responded to a robbery call at the CVS at 4340 San Mateo NE. around 2:14 p.m. A criminal complaint states a CVS employee told police three women entered the store, split up, and began taking items from the shelves. When the employee went up to one of the women and asked if they needed help, a second came up to her holding a syringe and told the employee “you’re going to let us leave.”

The employee told police that’s when the women ran out of the store and one of them dropped several items. Altogether, the women took around $260 worth of items from the CVS.

The complaint states crime scene specialists were able to lift fingerprints from some of the dropped items and identified one of the women as Tasmine Moser. Video surveillance showed the faces of two of the three women involved – one being Moser and the other being Shyler Bailey.

For the stolen truck, Moser has been charged with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance and Bailey has been charged with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle as well concealing identity for giving police the wrong name when first questioned.

They were both charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony for the CVS robbery in December.