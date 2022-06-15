NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico men have been sentenced for their drug, money laundering, and conspiracy. According to federal records, 34-year-old Jose Mendoza and his wife, 37-year-old Natalie Mendoza sold cocaine in Rio Arriba County. Officials say they would sell it to 29-year-old Ryan Rodriguez who would convert the cocaine and sell it to others in the Española Valley.

Officials say Rodriguez sold and arranged to sell cocaine to an undercover agent. They say Natalie Mendoza kept records of drug sales and collected money from the sales. The couple used the money to pay loans. Jose Mendoza admitted to falsifying income statements to qualify for loans.

Jose Mendoza was sentenced to ten years and four months in prison with four years of supervised release. Rodriguez was sentenced to four years in prison with three years of supervised release. Natalie Mendoza will be sentenced at a later date.