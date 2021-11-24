2 murder suspects added to Metro 15 list

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two new additions have been made to the Albuquerque Police Department’s Metro 15 crime watch list. Sebastian Garcia, 21, and 73-year-old Charles Wilson, aka Abdul Shaheed Rahman Sala-Din, were both added on Wednesday.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: Video shows fight between Truman Middle School teacher, student
- New Mexico: What you need to know about this year’s River of Lights
- Weather: Rain, snow, and cooler temperatures Wednesday
- Investigations: Middle of Nowhere: New Mexico’s Multi-Million Dollar Blunder
- Español: KRQE En Español: Martes 23 de Noviembre 2021
Garcia has an active felony warrant for a parole violation for charges of first-degree murder, two counts of armed robbery, tampering with evidence, and receiving a stolen firearm. Police say Garcia is armed and dangerous.
Wilson has an active felony warrant for a parole violation on charges of first-degree murder.
Officials say the Metro 15 is a working list of top drivers of crime in Albuquerque. Since the program started, 75 offenders have been arrested.