2 MDC officers charged in inmate death set to be arraigned

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Metropolitan Detention Center officers charged in the in-custody death of an inmate are scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday. Vicente Villela died in MDC custody back in 2019.

Video shows at least 11 officers holding him down. Investigators say Lieutenant Keith Brandon told Officer Jonathan Sandoval to sit on Villela.

In the attempt to subdue him, Villela suffocated and his death has been ruled a homicide. Both MDC officers are on leave and are both charged with involuntary manslaughter according to court records.