ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police said a shooting in Rudy’s Barb-B-Q parking lot is a police shooting involving both NMSP and the Albuquerque Police Department. APD said one person is in custody after the shooting Friday evening. Details are limited but APD said two people were taken to the hospital after being shot. NMSP said officers are okay.

Police said there is not a threat since the suspect is in custody. This is a developing story, News 13 will provide updates as they become available.