2 Dominican Republic citizens plead guilty to mail fraud, ID theft

EL PASO, TX (KRQE)- Two men from the Dominican Republic are pleading guilty in a mail fraud and identity theft case. The Western District of Texas U.S. Attorney’s Office reports 26-year-old Wilver Jose Polanco-Alvarez and 25-year-old Jose Gomez Salas were found at the El Paso border crossing last year with fake driver’s licenses from several states including New Mexico.

Court documents state U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Paso Del Norte International Bridge came in contact with the men on April 11, 2020, where they seized several electronic devices during an inspection. Authorities report a review of Gomez’s phone revealed personal ID information from multiple individuals in addition to photos of Polanco using different aliases in the form of fraudulent driver’s licenses from Indiana, Texas, New Mexico, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that an investigation showed the men allegedly were operating in at least five different states with the help of others to purchase and activate cell phones and other devices at retail stores using fraudulent ID documents and stolen personal ID information to include wireless account information. After collecting the new phones and devices, authorities say Gomez allegedly mailed the items to the alleged ringleader in the operation, 28-year-old Marcos Andres Briceno-Romero in New Jersey.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that Polanco and Gomez have been in federal custody since April 2020 and face up to 20 years in prison on the charge of conspiracy. Each aggravated identity theft charge calls for a mandatory two years in federal prison.

Their sentencing has yet to be scheduled. The jury selection and trial has yet to be scheduled for three co-defendants including Briceno-Romero, 21-year-old Wiktoria Lawika of New York, and 20-year-old Justin Brito of New York.