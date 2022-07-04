SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – At least two people are dead Sunday morning following a drive-by shooting in Socorro. Details are extremely limited, however, police say they have two men in custody.
They have not said how those men are connected to the drive-by but they want to let everyone know this is an isolated incident and the community is not in danger.