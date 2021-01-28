2 dead, 1 injured in northeast Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two women are dead and a man is in the hospital following a shooting in northeast Albuquerque on Wednesday night. The Albuquerque Police Department reports around 10 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Jefferson Crossing Apartments in response to multiple people having been shot.

Officers at the scene discovered three victims. Two females were pronounced dead at the scene and the third victim, a male, was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital where he is in stable condition.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting or if police are searching for a suspect. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.