2 charged with conspiracy to transport illegal aliens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two U.S. citizens have been charged with conspiracy to transport illegal aliens. Christian Barron, 32, and Rosa Briones, 29, have been charged in a criminal complaint with conspiracy to transport illegal aliens. They both made an initial appearance in federal court on August 21 and a bond hearing on August 24.

According to a criminal complaint, on August 12, 2020, agents from Santa Teresa Border Patrol Station out on patrol saw a sedan leaving an area near the exact location where other agents had just found multiple individuals entering the U.S. illegally. The complaint says while conducting an immigration stop, agents discovered that the driver, along with his passenger, had picked up eight individuals who had just entered the country with one person concealed in the trunk with no water or ventilation, wearing a thermal hoodie as temperatures reached over 100 degrees.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says with the exceptions of Barron and Briones, everyone in the car was in the country illegally. If convicted, Barron and Briones face up to ten years in prison.

