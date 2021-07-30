2 charged in deadly human smuggling operation to stay behind bars until trial

TULAROSA, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people who have been accused of smuggling undocumented immigrants in a U-Haul through New Mexico, are staying behind bars for now. Alexis Lovato and Cristian More-Hernandez were arrested last week when Tularosa Police pulled over the van.

Investigators say they found eight people hiding in the back. One woman was suffering a medical emergency and died on the scene. Lovato and More-Hernandez are facing federal charges for illegal transportation of immigrants resulting in death. A federal judge ruled it would be a risk to release them, so they will stay locked up until trial.