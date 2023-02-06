ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque SWAT team attempted to communicate with two people who were holed up in a hotel room Monday. “Attention the occupants of room 217, we’ve just introduced a phone into your room. If you do not exit, you need to answer the phone. The phone has a negotiator on the other end that would be willing to talk to you,” a SWAT member said over a loudspeaker.

This happened at the extended stay hotel on Menaul just off I-40. Albuquerque police say that one of the people had an outstanding warrant. Both eventually surrendered and were arrested.