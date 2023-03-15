ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people are now in custody following an overnight SWAT call-out.

Albuquerque police arrested Donovan Lopez and Monica Ochoa early Wednesday morning at a residence near Central and Dorothy while serving a warrant.

Police said Lopez is suspected in a road rage incident last month. The victim identified Lopez as the man who opened fire on his car while driving on I-40.

Lopez is now charged with aggravated assault and shooting at a motor vehicle. Ochoa was arrested on an active felony warrant.