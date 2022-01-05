2 arrested in connection to 2014 Alamogordo double homicide case

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities have arrested two men in connection to a double homicide in Alamogordo nearly eight years ago. In November 2014, Alamogordo Police responded to the 1000 black of Hendrix Avenue and found Jonathan Garnand and Devone Blake shot and injured inside a car. Both men later died at the hospital. No one was ever arrested.

Then last year, the case was reopened and authorities were able to recover cell phone and GPS data that confirmed 28-year-old Johnathan Stewart and 26-year-old Angel Armendariz met up with the victims at the time of the shooting. Stewart and Armendariz were arrested on Wednesday in Texas. They are each charged with two counts of first-degree murder and are expected to be extradited back to New Mexico soon.