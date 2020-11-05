2 arrested for Plaza obelisk toppling

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three weeks after a crowd of protesters toppled a controversial monument on the Santa Fe Plaza, police have charged two people and are still looking for suspects. Lily Schweitzer, 33, and Ryan Witt, 29, are facing felony charges for the vandalism during a demonstration on Indigenous Peoples’ Day. That’s when a group used ropes and chains to bring down the obelisk which was built in 1866 to honor Civil War-era soldiers who died fighting Native Americans.

“Those who think they can take a piece of history and destroy it need to be held accountable. I’m grateful to the Police Department for their work and to the District Attorney’s office for their cooperation. Justice needs to be done,” said Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber in a news release.

District Attorney Marco Serna is promising to vigorously prosecute the pair. “I stand with our community in deep concern regarding the event that destroyed the Obelisk. It is quite clear that these individuals and others fully intended to destroy the Obelisk and my Office is fully committed to bringing justice to our community. Convictions for felonies will be sought when warranted and I do not intend to plea any of the charges down—these individuals need to be held accountable for their actions,” Serna said in the same news release.

Santa Fe Police say they have identified more people who will soon face charges. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to others involved. Santa Fe Police say if you have information related to the damage to the obelisk or know of people who were directly involved, please contact Captain Anthony Tapia by calling 505-955-5286 or by email at matapia@santafenm.gov.

Related Coverage: