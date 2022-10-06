ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men are in custody following a carjacking and a SWAT standoff-turned-shootout with police overnight. But, it’s unclear who will face what charges.

The carjacking happened near Montgomery and San Pedro, then the stolen car was tracked to a home near Eubank and Constitution. When officers arrived, a number of people came out of the home and surrendered.

Police say one man tried to escape out the back, before shooting at officers. Officers returned fire, but no one was hurt.

APD says Daniel Rodriguez and Jacob Cormier were both at the home, and both were arrested on probation violations. But APD says they are still sorting out whether one or both of them were involved in the carjacking and shooting.

Rodriguez has a long criminal history in New Mexico with convictions for drugs, guns, auto theft, and battering a police officer, among others. At the time of the arrest, he was wanted for cutting off his ankle monitor and other probation violations.

Cormier was also wanted for not following the rules of his probation in an auto burglary case. Both men are behind bars at MDC.