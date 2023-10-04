SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department arrested 23-year-old Fabian Estrella and 28-year-old Jordan Martinez following reports of gunshots Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of Cerrillos Road and Harrison Road just before 5 p.m.

Witnesses told police that rounds had hit Pete’s Place Interfaith Community Shelter. One person had minor injuries after a round went through a window. There were no other reported injuries. Officers were able to identify a black vehicle involved and witnesses told them the direction it had been driven. Police were able to locate the vehicle and arrested Estrella and Martinez.

Both men have been charged with shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, and negligent use of a deadly weapon. Police said both were intoxicated and did not give a reason for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 505-955-5415.