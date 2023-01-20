SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Two juveniles have been arrested for making school threats in San Juan County. Over the past three days, the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating three separate threats of school violence.
Officials say one of the juveniles suspected stated he did it for “giggles,” but they are still looking for a third suspect. The sheriff’s office encourages students to say something if they know anything.