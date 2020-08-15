2 suspects arrested as part of Operation Legend

Correction Appended

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office reports two Albuquerque suspects have been arrested on federal drug and firearm charges as part of Operation Legend. BCSO states that on August 13, David Martinez and Jean Madrid were arrested following a search warrant that stemmed from a controlled buyback in July.

David Martinez

Jean Madrid (Images courtesy BCSO)

The pair were arrested after agents say Martinez tried to sell them meth. A criminal complaint states that the search found Martinez and Madrid to be in possession of four guns, methamphetamine, marijuana, and about $5,133 in U.S. currency inside a residence.

Martinez and Madrid are facing federal charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Martinez could also face up to 10 years as a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm after he pleaded guilty to similar charges back in 2005.

Correction: A previous version of this story stated two men were arrested as part of this case. This has been corrected to say two individuals/suspects were arrested.

