ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque men are facing drug charges following an early December bust. Twenty-two-year-olds Isaiah Anthony Aragon and Miguel Antonio Ramirez are suspected of having 400 grams of fentanyl with the intention to distribute.

According to a criminal complaint, Ramirez allegedly agreed to sell 30,000 fentanyl pills on December 6 to an undercover Albuquerque Police Department (APD) for $30,000. DEA agents followed Ramirez from the transaction to a stash house operated by Aragon. When Aragon entered Ramirez’s car, agents moved to arrest the two. Ramirez was arrested without incident but Aragon tried to get away before being caught.

Agents found a bag from the car containing a large amount of fentanyl pills weighing about 7.5 pounds. Through a federal search and seizure warrant, DEA agents seized many vehicles and approximately $60,000 in cash.

If convicted, Aragon and Ramirez each face at least 10 years and up to life in prison. The two will remain in custody until their trial, which has not been scheduled.