ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Four people were charged in connecting to an April shooting. The Alamogordo Police Department (APD) released information about the crime on Friday afternoon.

APD said around 11:51 p.m. on April 28, 2022, they were called to Lingberg Avenue and South Walker Avenue for reported shots fired. Signs of gunfire were noted by officials on Travis Avenue and Travis Court. Officers said they found a dead person who had been hit by the gunfire.

After this discovery, the 12th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation. They were able to identify a possible vehicle and several people involved in the shooting and death. Officials also determined that another shooting had happened at the same place the day before.

Anthony Rodriguez, 21, and three juveniles are accused of discharging firearms at the victim’s home, killing him. Law enforcement also alleged that Joshua Gent Jr., 20, was involved in the crime. All four suspects have been charged.

Rodriguez and one of the juveniles were identified and charged for the shooting that occurred on April 27 as well.

Anthony Rodriguez was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, shooting at or from a motor vehicle/shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, three counts of tampering with evidence, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, conspiracy to commit shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Joshua Gent Jr. was charged with accessory to first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, accessory to shooting at or from a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit shooting at or from a motor vehicle/shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, tampering with evidence, conspiracy to commit shooting at inhabited dwelling or occupied building, and accessory to shooting at an inhabited dwelling or occupied building.

Juvenile suspect #1, which is a 15-year-old boy, is charged with shooting at or from a motor vehicle/shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, conspiracy to commit shooting at or from a motor vehicle/shooting at dwelling or occupied building, unlawful possession of a handgun by a person under 19-years-old, and possession of alcoholic beverages as a minor.

Juvenile suspect #2, which is another 15-year-old boy, is charged with shooting at or from a motor vehicle/shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, conspiracy to commit shooting at or from a motor vehicle/shooting at dwelling or occupied building, unlawful possession of a handgun by a person under 19-years-old, and possession of alcoholic beverages as a minor.