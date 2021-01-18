2 accused of stealing about a dozen horses near Cuba, New Mexico

CUBA, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Livestock Board is looking for a man accused of a horse heist. Officials say Elijah Ivory is still on the run charged with transporting about a dozen stolen horses from the reservation near Cuba around Christmas time.

The Livestock Board sent a Snapchat video of Ivory and his alleged accomplice, Cody Schneider, rounding up horses in a trailer and trying to take off when their truck broke down. So they unloaded the horses and fled, investigators, say. The Livestock Board says Schneider was arrested days later after trying to trade a horse they believe is stolen for another horse.

Schneider is charged with conspiracy to transport stolen livestock. “It’s pretty brazen, it’s not something that we see and we believe they’re taking them to the Texas, Amarillo area and selling them over there,” said Deputy Director of NM Livestock Board Shawn Davis. Authorities are still looking for Ivory.