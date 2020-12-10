2 accused of stealing $500K worth of hay from Valencia County farm

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two men are facing felony charges accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a New Mexico family dairy farm. Courts documents state Leo Martinez and Robbie Profitt were hired to deliver $500,000 worth of hay to Pareo Farms in Veguita. Instead, investigators say the men sold stolen hay to another business while billing Pareo Farms for the delivery.

“Family farmers, ranchers, and all small businesses work tirelessly to provide the backbone of New Mexico’s economy, and we must do everything we can to protect them,” said Attorney General Hector Balderas in a news release. “We will absolutely uphold and enforce the rule of law, and any person who seeks to harm our family businesses will be held accountable.” The Attorney General’s Office says this happened with about 100 deliveries last year.

