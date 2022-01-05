2 accused of murdering man over bike

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of shooting a man over a stolen bicycle. Police say 28-year-old Breon Kindred spotted Lavon King riding what he believed to be his stolen bike on Pennsylvania near Zuni. They say 28-year-old Davon Pritchett was riding a moped; they both pulled over to confront King.

Police say surveillance video showed King drop the boke and that’s when Kindred opened fire. Authorities later found the bike in Kindred’s apartment while investigating another case. Both are facing charges including murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.