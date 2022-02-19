ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are currently investigating a shooting death downtown. Officials say police arrived shortly before 2:00 a.m. Saturday and located a man with a gunshot wound in the area of 1st St. and Central Ave. NW.

Story continues below

They say witnesses and rescue personnel attempted life-saving measures but the victim died on the scene. The investigation is ongoing.