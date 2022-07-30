ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police are asking for the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Daniel Flores, who is being charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy that happened on July 24. Last Sunday, three males were shot just before 3:00 a.m. at a home on the 1400 block of East Tilden Street.

Damyn Rodriguez, 15, died at the scene and the two other victims, ages 15 and 19, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say two teenage girls were also at the scene but were not injured.

On Friday, July 29, an arrest warrant was issued for Flores, charging him with first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and one count of aggravated assault. Flores is about 5’9″ tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Flores’ whereabouts is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770.