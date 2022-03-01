ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 19-year-old led police on a 20-mile chase through Albuquerque. The kind of behavior that could get innocent people killed.

Pulled out from behind a pile of trash is the fourth and final suspect in a high-speed, cross-city chase. Up in the air and down below Coors, it was easy for state police to spot a driver in a gold Nissan doing 106 miles an hour.

When sirens went on the driver, who state police later identified as 19-year-old Mystery Hammaker took off, leading a growing group of officers on an eight-mile high-speed chase into the South Valley, running stop signs and red lights until finally stopping at a South Valley park. But as soon as the officer pulls up, they take off again. this time, leading officers on another 15-mile chase.

They hit a spoke strip and then took off on a short foot chase. Once in custody, near Zuni and San Pedro, Hammaker says she was just following orders. Hammaker told officers her passengers kept telling her to drive because they had open containers of alcohol in the car.

However, one of the passengers had a gun on him. State police say he gave them a fake name to likely hide the fact that he’s really D’jali Smith. The 21-year-old has a past conviction for car theft, making him a felon with a firearm.

Smith is scheduled for a pretrial detention hearing on Wednesday. Hammaker is charged for the chase.