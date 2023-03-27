CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Portales man will spend 18 years in prison for murdering a woman he had been in a relationship with. 33-year-old Thomas Lopez pleaded guilty to the murder of his partner, who died from her injuries after Lopez beat her with a golf club.

In a criminal complaint, Lopez’s partner accused him of kicking, beating, and trying to suffocate her. The woman talked with a Roosevelt County deputy while she was at the hospital but died in Roswell a week later.

According to the medical examiner, she died from injuries inflicted by Lopez. On Monday, Mar. 27, Lopez pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, kidnapping, and resisting officers.