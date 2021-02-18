18-year-old facing federal charges in violent carjacking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge ordered an 18-year-old Mexican national will stay behind bars until trial for a violent carjacking that happened last month.

According to a criminal complaint, on Jan. 16, Gael Antonio Rodriguez, of Mexico, allegedly approached an elderly victim in northwest Albuquerque outside an apartment complex and asked her for a cigarette. The complaint states the victim responded that she had no cigarettes and Rodriguez then allegedly demanded her purse and the keys for her vehicle. When the victim resisted, Rodriguez allegedly slashed her hand with a knife, causing her to drop the keys. Rodriguez then allegedly grabbed the keys and fled in the victim’s car according to the complaint.

The criminal complaint states an Albuquerque Police officer was called to the scene and relayed a description of the vehicle and Rodriguez to the Rio Rancho and Corrales police departments. Police were able to locate the vehicle in Corrales and after a foot chase, police were able to arrest Rodriguez according to the criminal complaint.

If convicted, Rodriguez faces up to 25 years in prison. The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case with assistance from the Albuquerque Police Department and the Corrales Police Department and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jaymie L. Roybal is prosecuting the case. No other information was released.