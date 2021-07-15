17-year-old injured in Portales shooting

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Portales police are investigating a shooter near a park. It happened around midnight near Confew Park.
Police say they received a call about a reckless driver in that area. Then minutes later, another call about shots fired in the area.
On scene, officers say they found a 17-year-old had been shot. They were taken to a Lubbock-area hospital. There is no update on their condition. Anyone with any information is asked to call Portales police.