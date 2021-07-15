17-year-old injured in Portales shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - They say they're getting forced out of Santa Fe. Some residents there say the cost of rent is rising so fast, they can't afford to live in the city anymore. If you're looking to rent in Santa Fe, you may need a hefty pocketbook. Resident Ashley Chavez says while owning a home is the ultimate goal, right now, she can only rent. As she looks to expand to a four-bedroom, she says it's almost impossible.

"I've been renting for over 10 years here and I've noticed that they have almost doubled in the last 18 months. They seem to be climbing every month I look," said Chavez. "I usually rent houses just because I'm a single mom of three and I also take care of my elderly grandma. I was attempting to look for a four-bedroom this time because I usually rent three bedrooms but we're a little bit cramped and yet I cannot find a four-bedroom for under $3,000 a month."