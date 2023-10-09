HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A 17-year-old was taken into custody for the shooting death of a 35-year-old man in Hobbs on Saturday.

Hobbs Police arrested the 17-year-old boy at a home on Sunday. Police found Maharshi Bhakta with several gunshot wounds at the Executive Inn Motel, 200 N. Marland. Bhakta was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident, or any other crimes, is asked to report it by calling dispatch at 575-397-9265 or contacting Lea County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 575-393-8005. Individuals may be eligible for a cash reward.