GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – On Mar. 6, Gallup Police Department officers were dispatched to a McDonald’s in response to an employee being assaulted with a firearm. When officers arrived at the McDonald’s located off Route 66, 17 employees were hiding in the back of the business.

According to employees, two shots were fired at the business from a dark blue Chevy Malibu. According to police, two bullet holes were found in the walls of the business which had also penetrated kitchen equipment.

On Mar. 8, a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and two individuals were brought to the police department. A third individual, 20-year-old Koby Delgarito, was located and arrested for the shooting. Delgarito has been accused of shooting from a motor vehicle, shooting at an occupied dwelling, 17 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and property damage.