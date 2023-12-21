ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 16-year-old accused of murder at a downtown Albuquerque strip club will remain in custody until his trial after the pretrial detention decision of Judge Brett Loveless. Police say Louis Mugishawimana shot and killed Earl Romo at Knockouts on Central Avenue on Tuesday night, Dec. 19.

Investigators believe the two were fighting when the teen opened fire. Mugishawimana told officers he acted in self-defense, but a security guard told police that the teen had shot the victim multiple times.

Mugishawimana has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, shooting at an occupied building, and concealing identity. The district attorney’s office is now looking to charge the teen as an adult.