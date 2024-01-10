ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A juvenile suspect has been indicted for the fatal shooting that took place at Atrisco Heritage High School in December 2023. The Bernalillo County District Attorney says that 16-year-old Adrian Martinez has been indicted on multiple charges for the shooting that killed his classmate, 16-year-old Elijah Pohl-Morfin.

According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BSCO), Pohl-Morfin and Martinez were playing with a gun in the school’s parking lot when it accidentally went off, injuring and killing Pohl-Morfin.

The superintendent of Albuquerque Public Schools, Scott Elder, commented on the shooting, saying the following:

“Gun violence is dominating the news every day. We have to understand the risk of leaving guns and storing guns where students have access to them, but we keep coming back to have the same press conference.” He added, “While it appears the shooting was accidental, the investigation is ongoing, and the findings don’t change the fact that Elijah is gone and his classmate’s life has been changed forever.”

According to the county DA, Martinez has been indicted on child abuse resulting in death/involuntary manslaughter, unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school premises, unlawful carrying of a handgun by a person under the age of 19, two counts of tampering with evidence, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. “The indictment against the child enables the District Attorney’s Office to seek an adult sentence,” says DA Sam Bregman.