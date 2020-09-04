16-year-old accused in murder of J.B. White staying behind bars

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The teen accused of killing a high school basketball star is staying behind bars until trial after the state argued he’s not only dangerous but he wants people to know it.

“He carries guns to school. I believe he deals drugs; he’s part of a gang, this is how the defendant presents himself to the community and to his peers,” said prosecutor David Shapiro.

Sixteen-year-old Estevan Montoya is being charged as an adult for the murder of J.B. White at a house party outside Santa Fe last month. Thursday, prosecutors pointed to Montoya’s school discipline record with dozens of reports for behavior like fighting and disobeying authority figures. The defense tried to downplay Montoya’s history.

“He’s only got two prior delinquent acts. One when he was ten-years-old for shoplifting, and then the latest one, here they found 57 grams of marijuana in his backpack,” said defense attorney Daniel Marlowe. Judge Glenn Ellington agreed with the state that Montoya poses a danger and ruled to keep him behind bars until his trial.

Related Coverage: