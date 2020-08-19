15 years later: Still no trial for accused murderer John Hyde

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a man went on a killing spree, 15 years ago Tuesday, across Albuquerque randomly gunning down five people but he has still never gone to trial. Police say John Hyde killed a Department of Transportation worker Ben Lopez, and then went into a motorcycle shop and killed two employees, Garret Iverson and David Fisher.

Hyde is then accused of ambushing officers Richard Smith and Michael King as they tried to arrest him. Hyde has been repeatedly found incompetent to stand trial. To this day, he lives in the state mental hospital in Las Vegas.

Related Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss