15-year-old shooting suspect now charged with murdering a baby

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 15-year-old has been charged with the murder of a baby. This stems from an incident back in May where five people were shot at a southeast Albuquerque apartment, including a 17-year-old who was pregnant at the time.

Video of past coverage shows the scene from May 14 at the Aspen Ridge Apartments off of Louisiana Blvd. Back in June, APD identified 15-year-old Adam Herrera as a suspect in the shooting and arrested him.

Herrera has been in the juvenile detention center ever since and is now facing first-degree murder, along with five counts of aggravated battery and unlawful carrying of a handgun by a person under 19-year-old.

News 13 reached out to the Bernalillo County DA’s office for more information on the case, but did not hear back.