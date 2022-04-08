ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 15-year-old Albuquerque boy was taken into custody Friday morning in relation to a fatal shooting that happened back in February. Michael Salinas, Jr. is charged with an open count of murder for the killing of Vincent Phuc Loc Le at Westgate Park on February 26.

Police say Salinas set up a planned fight with another person at the park following a high school basketball game. As a vehicle with four people inside approached the park, police say Salinas got out of his car and fired 17 shots, killing Le and injuring the three others inside the vehicle. Officials say someone in the victim’s car fired 13 shots at Salinas.

Witnesses told detectives that people in Le’s car ran into Salinas earlier that night at a game at Volcano Vista High School. The group says they had an ongoing “beef” with Salinas and they agreed to meet at the park after the game.

Phone and social media records matched the detectives’ investigation into the events leading up to, during, and after the shooting, which happened before 9:00 p.m.

Salinas was booked into the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center