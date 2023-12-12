NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Customs and Borders Protection (CBP) officers have siezed a combined 145 pounds of drugs at the Ysleta port of entry on two separate smuggling attempts. The combined estimated street value of the cocaine and methamphetamine seized is around $664,000.

On December 5, a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Mexican man was inspected and screened by the CBP canine team. Multiple packages were found in the vehicle containing a total of 87 pounds of methamphetamine.

A 25-year-old man and 24-year-woman from Mexico were stopped by CBP officers on December 9. Following an inspection, which included a canine team and a non-intrusive exam, multiple packages were found resulting in 21.75 pounds of cocaine and 36.85 pounds of methamphetamine.

All subjects arrested in these incidents were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for futher investigation and processing.