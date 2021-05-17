14-year-old charged with kidnapping, battery arrested at middle school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on charges of kidnapping, robbery, aggravated battery, and tampering with evidence. Jovanny Rios was apprehended by Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies at Ernie Pyle Middle School on Friday.

Officials say a woman in her twenties went to UNMH on May 3 with lacerations to her throat. Following an investigation, deputies discovered Rios and the woman were inside her vehicle when he reportedly attacked her with a razor blade, slashing her throat multiple times and choking her.

A press release states the woman then crawled to the back seat of the car and tried to exit, but Rios overpowered her. He stole the woman’s phone, purse, and firearm. That’s when another vehicle arrived which Rios got into and fled.

The woman was able to drive herself to UNMH where she was taken into surgery. She reportedly did not know Rios’s name or correct age during the attack.

BCSO investigators later received a confession from Rios.